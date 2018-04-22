Image caption The collision caused visible damage on the Ballysillan Road in north Belfast

A 29-year-old woman has been arrested after a man was struck by a car on the Ballysillan Road in north Belfast.

The collision in north Belfast was reported at about 03.15 BST on Sunday.

A male pedestrian aged in his 40s was taken to hospital. He sustained severe head and facial injuries which are believed to be life-changing, but not life-threatening at this time, a PSNI spokesperson said.

The woman, who was arrested at the scene, is currently in police custody.

The PSNI are appealing for witnesses.

The Ballysillan Road has now been reopened.