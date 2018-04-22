A woman has been assaulted by a burglar in her County Tyrone home.

The woman was awoken by a noise at about 04:30 BST at the house in Mourne Avenue in Coalisland.

She was then slapped in the face by an intruder who demanded money. He was described as being about 6ft tall and of thin build.

He stole the woman's handbag which contained cash and personal items. Her wedding ring was also taken and police said she had been left badly shocked.