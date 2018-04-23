Image copyright Facebook Image caption A video of the attack has now been removed from Facebook

Two more teenagers have been charged after a 16-year-old girl was assaulted in Bangor, County Down, and footage of the attack was posted on the internet.

The victim suffered severe injuries to her face and head after she was kicked and punched by a gang and her head was struck off the ground on Friday.

The accused - a 16-year-old girl and 18-year-old woman - have both been charged with causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent.

A boy aged 17 was charged on Sunday.

'Violent and disturbing'

He is accused of GBH with intent along with other offences.

All three suspects are due to appear before Downpatrick Magistrates' Court on Monday morning.

The gang attack happened on the seaside town's pier on Friday evening and in the video, a number of people appear to be watching as the assault is carried out.

The victim's ordeal continued after the recording stopped and she was eventually rescued from a fountain by a passing motorist.

Image caption The attack happened on Bangor pier

The Police Service of Northern Ireland described the assault as "particularly vicious".

They added the video had been removed from Facebook "due to the violent and disturbing nature of injuries inflicted on a child, while she appealed for the violence to stop".

Officers said the victim's injuries are so severe that medical staff will not be able to carry out x-rays on her face until next week.

The 16-year-old girl who is facing court was originally arrested in the early hours of Saturday and released on police bail.

She was later rearrested and charged.

Ch Insp Gerry McGrath said: "While we appreciate the support of the local community and understand their shock at this assault, we would ask that members of the public do not use social media as a means of progressing this investigation.

"Our officers are working hard on this case and it is important that we follow due process.

"This was a particularly vicious attack on a young girl and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident on Friday evening to contact police."