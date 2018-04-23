Image caption The building, which dates back to 1887, reopened in early April following a £3.8m refurbishment

It cost £3.8m to return Belfast's Tropical Ravine to its former glory but to some disappointed children it has proved a paradise lost.

You can enjoy the wild rainforest from upstairs, but you cannot get down and dirty on the forest floor below.

"My six-year-old son loves dinosaurs and he wanted to go downstairs in among the ferns and the tropical plants on the forest floor," said one father.

"A staff member said no-one was allowed down for health and safety concerns."

Belfast City Council have been contacted for their response.

Image caption The building was stripped back to its bones, without its glass roof and extensive heating system

The father said he and his children visited on Saturday morning and there were plenty of families keen to enjoy Belfast's new rainforest experience.

His son was not the only disappointed child, he said, and the staff were sorry that they could not allow visitors on to the ground floor.

'Palmed off'

"It is a beautiful refurbishment and is much better than it was. But it is such a shame you can only get in to see half of it," he said.

The newly refurbished ravine in Belfast's Botanic Gardens opened to a fanfare two weeks ago.

The building dates back to 1887 and is a favourite spot with locals and students at nearby Queen's University.

Image caption Head gardener Colm Agnew and his staff nursed the plants through the refurbishment

It offers unique plants, ferns and fruit trees - some of them are hundreds of years old.

But it had fallen into disrepair. After three years of work, jointly funded by Belfast City Council and the Heritage Lottery Fund, the listed building dating back to the nineteenth century, has been restored with many of its original Victorian features preserved.

As well as ancient plants, visitors can enjoy seeing star fruit, custard apples, pineapples, bananas and ginger growing in a park in their own backyards.

Image caption During the refurbishment, the tropical plants were kept warm with radiators and specially designed tents

The attraction has a number of interactive exhibits which will give visitors a chance to learn about the plants, some of which cannot be found anywhere else in the world.

Belfast City Council said it is expecting the venue to become a popular spot for locals and tourists alike in the months and years ahead.