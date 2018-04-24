Police seize £30,000 of steroids in east Belfast
- 24 April 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police have seized £30,000 of steroids in east Belfast.
The drugs were found at a property in Castlereagh Street on Tuesday afternoon.
Three men, aged 32, 47 and 63, have been arrested. All three remain in custody.
"This shows our commitment to address the issue of illegal drug use and supply in the east Belfast area," Insp Keith Hutchinson said.