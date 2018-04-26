Image copyright Facebook Image caption The attack was filmed and shared widely on social media

A woman accused of attacking a girl on Bangor pier and leaving her with serious head and facial injuries has been granted bail.

Cora Campbell, 18, of English Street, Downpatrick, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm (GBH).

She admits assault occasioning actual bodily harm but denies causing GBH.

Footage of the incident last Friday has been widely shared on social media. A 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy have also been charged.

They remain in custody.

A fourth person has been interviewed and bailed in connection with the incident.