Call for biodiversity funding after Brexit

Image caption Nature Matters NI says direct farming subsidies are inefficient

The amount of public money pumped into farming needs to be maintained at current levels for 10 years after Brexit, according to environmentalists.

But more of it should be targeted at landscape schemes which deliver public good like biodiversity, they say.

The call is part of evidence to a Commons inquiry into the impact of Brexit on agriculture in Northern Ireland.

Nature Matters NI is a coalition of the main environmental groups.

They include the RSPB and Ulster Wildlife, the National Trust and NI Environment Link.

The group blames the EU's Common Agricultural Policy and domestic agriculture arrangements for encouraging overproduction resulting in a loss of habitat and species.

Image caption The environmental group warns that swathes of the countryside could be abandoned

In their evidence to the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee, they say direct subsidies to farmers are "inefficient and ineffective and inequitable".

They say the system favours large intensive farmers with lots of land.

Most of Northern Ireland's farmers run small family-owned businesses.

The environmentalist groups say that a new system of payments for "public goods" related to sustainable agricultural practices would be fairer.

"This could help to create a more level playing field, in which large and small farms must provide demonstrable benefits to society to receive public support," they add.

'Disaster for rural communities'

In their evidence, the environmental groups say that without adequate support swathes of the countryside could be abandoned.

"This would spell disaster for our rural communities and would have severe ramifications for farmland biodiversity in the long term."

The submission also says there needs to be extensive co-operation across the island of Ireland on environmental protection, pollution and water quality.

It says leaving the European Union provides a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for environmental restoration.