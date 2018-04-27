Image copyright News Letter

The taxi driver at the centre of a high-profile kidnapping case has spoken to the Irish News.

Paul Kelly told the paper he hopes that he has protected other people by going to the police after two men threatened to kill him.

He said "not a day goes by" when he doesn't think about what happened to him and that he has since given up his job as a taxi driver.

"I stuck it for seven months afterwards, I wasn't going to give in," he told the Irish News.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Kelly said he felt he had saved a lot of people getting hurt like he did

"But I couldn't, I just had to stop it.

"I've heard stories in Dundalk, a lot of taxi men were attacked and they were too embarrassed to come forward about it.

"I hope I am a good example now for the rest of the taxi men."

Robert Edward Tasker and Antion Eugene James McCooey will be sentenced on 18 June, but owing to what the judge called 'a very real flight risk', both will remain in custody until that date

The News Letter and the Irish News both look at a so-called "state of emergency" in A&E departments.

The most recent waiting time figures are "the worst on record" according to the papers.

"Department of health uses two key targets to measure the performance of emergency care in Northern Ireland - the number of people forced to wait more than four hours to be seen to, and the number of people forced to wait more than 12 hours," the News Letter reports.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The department aims to have no patient waiting longer than 12 hours

Figures published on Thursday, covering the period January to March this year, are the worst on record for both of those two metrics.

The department aims to have no patient waiting longer than 12 hours.

Across the first three months of this year, 9,567 people had to wait longer than that.

The other key target is to have 95% of patients seen within four hours. In January the figure was 66.1%, in February it was 66.9% and last month it was 65.1%.

'Very challenging circumstances'

The News Letter quotes Dr Ian Crawford, vice president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine Northern Ireland, who says a combination of a growing and ageing population along with insufficient health and social care resources to match patients' needs has resulted in crowding in emergency departments and declining performance.

He said: "These figures are a symptom of the extremely serious problems the NHS continues to face."

The paper reports that the Health and Social Care Board (HSCB) has apologised for the figures.

In the Irish News, Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan points to a staff shortage in hospitals.

He said: "Despite the commitment and dedication of health and social care staff who continue to deliver a high standard of care in very challenging circumstances, it's clear workforce shortages are having an impact."

Friday the 13th is a date many people dread and others look forward to but a headline in Friday's News Letter helpfully points out that this year it will fall on the day after the Twelfth of July commemorations.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Donald Trump will visit the UK on 13 July

Reporting on US President Donald Trump's upcoming visit to the UK, the paper's headline reads: "Trump UK visit confirmed... for Friday 13th (day after Twelfth)."

In the Belfast Telegraph's 'Life' section a mother-of-two tells the story of her husband's death after he contracted "a flesh-eating disease".

The paper reports that Lisa Hewitt's husband Graham cut his finger while doing odd jobs around the family home in June 2015 and died less than a week later.

She told the paper: "Graham thought nothing of it, it was only a tiny cut where his wedding ring had dug in when he was fixing a bed.

"By Wednesday we thought he had a really bad stomach bug as he was being sick."

That weekend, Mr Hewitt was taken to hospital after collapsing and was diagnosed with necrotising fascitis.

Mrs Hewitt said: "Most doctors will only see it once in their careers.

"He died at 04:15 on Saturday after the machines were turned off.

"All our family were there when he passed away."