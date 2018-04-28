Three cars damaged in Belfast arson attack
- 28 April 2018
Three parked cars have been "severely damaged" in an arson attack in south Belfast.
The attack at Ardmore Park, off Finaghy Road North, was reported to police at about 03:40 BST on Saturday.
The cars - a Skoda Octavia, a Volkswagen Golf and a BMW - were set alight outside a house.
Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.