Image caption The attack happened at Ardmore Park, off Finaghy Road North

Three parked cars have been "severely damaged" in an arson attack in south Belfast.

The attack at Ardmore Park, off Finaghy Road North, was reported to police at about 03:40 BST on Saturday.

The cars - a Skoda Octavia, a Volkswagen Golf and a BMW - were set alight outside a house.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.