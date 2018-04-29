DUP councillor suspended over court case

Image caption Cllr Ian Sevenson is a former mayor of Ballymoney

A DUP councillor has been suspended "pending the outcome of a court case," the party has confirmed.

It is understood that Councillor Ian Stevenson, from Ballymoney in County Antrim is facing a charge of sexual assault.

A DUP Spokesman said "Cllr Stevenson's membership has been suspended pending the outcome of a court case".