Northern Ireland

County Tyrone: Homes evacuated in Strabane security alert

  • 29 April 2018
drumrallagh Image copyright Google maps
Image caption Police discovered a suspicious object following house searches in Drumrallagh

A number of homes have been evacuated in a security alert in Strabane in County Tyrone.

Police discovered a suspicious object following house searches in Drumrallagh in the town.

It is understood about ten people have been evacuated with some residents being advised to stay at rear of their houses.

The street has been closed.