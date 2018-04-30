Image caption The bomb was found during a series of searches in Drumrallagh

Three men, including one in his late-70s, are still being questioned by police after a bomb was found in Strabane.

Police discovered the device at a house in the Drumrallagh estate on Sunday.

It followed a series of searches which, police said, were in "response to violent dissident republican activity".

Ten homes were evacuated in a security alert after police found the bomb. Army technical officers made it safe and took it away for examination.

The men, aged 43, 45 and 77 were arrested at the scene under the Terrorism Act and were taken to Belfast for questioning.

Speaking on Sunday, a PSNI spokesperson said: "It is beyond belief that terrorists have stored a bomb in the heart of one of our communities.

"Fortunately, this device was found and made safe before it could cause any harm, however, it clearly shows the intent of those individuals to kill or seriously injure."