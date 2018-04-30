Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Supreme Court will consider a judgement against Ashers Bakery in the so-called "gay cake" case

The UK's highest court, the Supreme Court, is to sit in Northern Ireland for the first time later.

The court is due to hear three cases in Belfast this week.

It will consider a judgement against Ashers Bakery in the so called "gay cake" case.

Its owners are challenging a ruling that their refusal to make a cake iced with the slogan "Support Gay Marriage" was discriminatory.

The court will also hear a case on whether a policy on allowances for widowed parents breaches human rights law

Siobhan McLaughlin is fighting for access to a widowed parent's allowance in a case that could have implications for thousands of families across the UK.

The third case concerns a couple from Londonderry who were jailed for £144,000 in benefits fraud over a 20-year period.

In 2013, Michael Cecil Harkin, then aged 50, and Donna McCool, then aged 46, both of Circular Road in the city, were jailed for eight and four months respectively.

They admitted a combined total of 11 income support, jobseeker's allowance and housing benefits frauds.

In 2014, a judge made confiscation orders for £38,814 against both of them - the cost of their half share in a jointly-owned house in Derry - and they have appealed that.

The hearing will be the first court proceedings in Northern Ireland to be live streamed.