Image caption The hearing took place at Dungannon Crown Court

A 72-year-old man who was to stand trial on historic sex charges has changed his plea, admitting all 20 offences at Dungannon Crown Court.

James Desmond McNamee of Bunneil, Lisnaskea, County Fermanagh, accepted 15 counts of indecent assault and five of gross indecency.

The offences occurred at two separate times around ten years apart and involved two female child victims.

McNamee has been remanded on £500 bail and cannot contact either victim.

The first set of offending took place between 1976 and 1978 in which one victim was indecently assaulted on four occasions.

In relation to the second victim, a total of 11 counts of indecent assault were committed from 1987 until 1990. Then from 1989 and 1993, there were five instances of gross indecency.

Having previously pleaded not guilty and with the case moving toward trial, defence counsel asked for McNamee to be re-arraigned, and all charges were accepted.

His Honour Judge Stephen Fowler QC ordered pre-sentence reports.

He remanded McNamee on £500 bail with a condition of no contact with either victim.

Sentencing has been adjourned until June.