Image copyright PSNI Image caption Charles Valliday was arrested in Antrim on Monday

An on-the-run remand prisoner who faces charges over a 2012 murder has been arrested.

Charles Valliday, 46, was taken into custody from an address in the Springfarm area of Antrim at about 14:00 BST on Monday, police said.

He and his brother James Valliday failed to return to Maghaberry Prison in November 2017 after being given compassionate leave to go to a funeral.

James Valliday was arrested in December last year.

Image copyright PSNI Image caption James Valliday also failed to return to prison last November but was arrested in December

Both men are facing charges in connection with the murder of Christopher Mackin in Belfast six years ago.

Det Insp Darren McCartney thanked the public for their information "which undoubtedly helped officers establish their whereabouts".