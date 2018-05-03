Polls open in West Tyrone by-election

Image caption The polls opened at 07:00 BST and will close at 22:00 on Thursday night

The polls have opened in West Tyrone as constituents vote for a new MP.

The Westminster by-election was triggered by the resignation of Sinn Féin's Barry McElduff earlier this year.

Candidates from Northern Ireland's five main parties are represented on the ballot paper.

The polls opened at 07:00 BST and will close at 22:00 on Thursday night. The count will be conducted overnight with a result expected on Friday morning.

The five candidates are:

Órfhlaith Begley, Sinn Féin

Thomas Buchanan, Democratic Unionist Party (DUP)

Stephen Donnelly, Alliance

Daniel McCrossan, Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP)

Chris Smyth, Ulster Unionist Party (UUP)

About 64,000 people are eligible to vote.

The West Tyrone constituency had a 68% turnout during the last Westminster election, one of the highest turnouts for the election.

Voting at the 82 polling stations will end at 10:00 on Thursday and the ballot boxes will be brought to Omagh, County Tyrone where counting will begin.