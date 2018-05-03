Image caption The alert began after a suspicious object was discovered

There is an ongoing security alert in the Greenisland area of County Antrim.

A number of homes have been evacuated in Hartley Hall and Shannagh Avenue.

It follows the discovery of a suspicious object on Thursday evening. Hartley Hall and Shannagh Avenue have been closed.

Temporary accommodation for residents who have been moved from their homes has been made available at the Valley Leisure Centre.