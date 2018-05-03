Homes evacuated in Greenisland security alert
- 3 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
There is an ongoing security alert in the Greenisland area of County Antrim.
A number of homes have been evacuated in Hartley Hall and Shannagh Avenue.
It follows the discovery of a suspicious object on Thursday evening. Hartley Hall and Shannagh Avenue have been closed.
Temporary accommodation for residents who have been moved from their homes has been made available at the Valley Leisure Centre.