Events surrounding the West Tyrone by-election feature heavily on the front pages on Friday morning with the outcome not the only matter concentrating minds.

The News Letter says serious concerns have been expressed about the conduct of the by-election.

Police arrested a man on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent following an incident at a polling station in Greencastle on Thursday.

The newspaper also claims that there were "multiple separate allegations of electronic devices being used by members of political parties present within polling stations against clear rules set out by the electoral authorities".

Sinn Féin's Órfhlaith Begley eventually topped the poll with 16,346 votes, and the DUP's Tom Buchanan finished second with 8,390.

The Irish News reports that leaders of Ireland's Protestant churches have added their voices to calls for Pope Francis to visit Northern Ireland.

It says that in an "unprecedented intervention", the leaders of the Church of Ireland, Presbyterian, and Methodist churches, along with the president of the Irish Council of Churches have written to the pontiff urging him to cross the border when he visits Ireland in August.

Elsewhere it says Trevor King, a UVF commander murdered by the INLA in 1994, is the sniper alleged to have been involved in the Ballymurphy killings in west Belfast in August 1971.

The newspaper reports the UVF will claim he was the gunman responsible for shooting some of the 10 civilians who died during three days of gunfire.

Members of the Parachute Regiment have always been held responsible for the civilian deaths.

The Belfast Telegraph says that the Belfast Health Trust is being asked to provide answers after it emerged that serious complaints had been made about neurology consultant Dr Michael Watt a number of years before officials decided to review his work.

More than 2,500 neurology patients in Northern Ireland are being recalled following a review of Dr Watt's work.

The Belfast Health Trust has said "concerns were raised by doctors at the end of 2016 [December] and immediately patient safety measures were put in place which included restrictions on aspects of Dr Watt's practice".

However, the newspaper says it has since emerged that complaints about Dr Watt had been made as far back as 2011.

The Daily Mirror, along with the other papers, reports on the news that Bombardier, the Canadian aerospace firm, has secured a $719m deal to sell up to 30 of its CRJ900 jets to American Airlines.

The Mirror says the announcement has been hailed as good news for the company's Belfast plant which constructs the plane's centre fuselage.

Elsewhere, it says dissident republicans have been blamed for a number of hoax bomb alerts at the homes of the parents of serving police officers in Londonderry.

A sister of one of the police officers, whose parents' home at Lone Moor Road was targeted, said the incidents were "uncalled for and totally unjustifiable".

Finally, the ghost train at Barry's Amusements in Portrush has been a popular haunt for families for many years, but time stands still for no ghoul.

The Belfast Telegraph says the amusement ride has just had a revamp and owner Kristina Trufelli admits "striking the right balance of fear" was no walk in the park.

She says the designers had to calculate the level of terror they aimed to inject into the hearts of trembling ticket-holders.

"They are capable of going really gruesome, but it was important to get the level of fright just right," she said.

"We want to give children and adults a bit of a scare, not traumatise them."