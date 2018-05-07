Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Jogging for glory - some runners just want to have fun

Seventeen thousand runners are set to take to the roads on Bank Holiday Monday for the 37th annual Belfast City Marathon.

The event starts at the City Hall at 09:00 BST and finishes in Ormeau Park.

The weather promises to be good for both runners and the thousands of spectators.

Kenyan athlete Joel Kipsang will be aiming for an unprecedented 4th victory in Belfast.

Park-and-ride

Drivers can expect some delays - the area around City Hall will be closed to through traffic between approximately 06:30 and 10:00.

Disruption can be expected in the city centre until about 12:00, and along the Albertbridge Road, Holywood Road and Sydenham Bypass until shortly after 11:00.

You can find more details on the event, including free park-and-ride facilities and a map of the route on our special guide to the Belfast Marathon.