Northern Ireland

Guns recovered in Lurgan after dissident searches

  • 4 May 2018

A number of guns have been recovered by police following searches in Lurgan, County Armagh.

Police said the searches on Friday were targeting violent dissident republican activity.

On Thursday, police recovered explosives following searches in Benburb, County Tyrone, also targeting dissidents.

No arrests have been reported in either operation.

