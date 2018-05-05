A pensioner's mobility scooter has been destroyed in an arson attack at his home in Downpatrick.

A shed was set alight at the back of his home in Ballymote Park at about 19:30 BST on Friday.

The flames spread from the shed to the roof of the home before the blaze was put out by the fire service. No-one was in the house at the time.

Police said they want to speak to two youths seen in the area immediately before the fire.

Gerry Lennon, group commander of the fire service, said firefighters had been met with a "fierce" blaze

"It was quite a ferocious fire from the shed and due to the winds and just the way the winds were blowing, it blew the fire onto the roof of the bungalow which was very close to the shed and unfortunately caught fire very, very quickly," he said.

"Fortunately the pensioner was away and wasn't in the property at the time of the fire."

Sinn Féin MLA Emma Rogan described the attack as disgraceful.

"Despite the hard work from multiple agencies and Sinn Féin locally a small element continue with anti social behaviour," she said.

"Local residents are exhausted with this continued pattern year on year and it needs to stop."