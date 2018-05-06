Man's body found at Ballyhornan beach
- 6 May 2018
A man's body has been discovered at Ballyhornan Beach in County Down.
Police and other emergency services were called to the beach, which is near Ardglass, at about 13:00 BST on Sunday.
Police said the the death is not being treated as suspicious "at this stage".
They have appealed for information from anyone who visited the beach on Sunday morning "and who may have seen a man in or around the water".