Image copyright Michael Cooper Image caption Thousands took part in Monday's Bank Holiday marathon

A man in his 50s has died after he collapsed during the Belfast marathon on Monday.

It happened in the early stages of the event close to Victoria Park at about five miles into the race.

The event's organisers said two ambulances were quickly at the scene to take the man to hospital.

Two senior members of the marathon organising team went to the hospital to offer support and condolences to the man's family.

A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out later, a police spokesperson said.

Image caption Matt Campbell was running the London Marathon - the hottest on record - when he collapsed

The man was among 17,000 runners taking part in the 37th annual Belfast City Marathon.

Kenyan runner Eric Koech won the race.

In April, MasterChef finalist Matt Campbell, 29, collapsed at the London marathon and died in hospital.

He had reached the 22.5 mile mark and had been running in memory of his late father.

Hundreds of runners later "finished the race" in his honour. His aim had been to raise £2,500 for the Brathay Trust, but more than £350,000 has been donated since he died.