Image caption Moy Park was one of the biggest users of the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) energy scheme

Poultry firm Moy Park was told of proposed changes in the RHI scheme before they had been cleared by senior officials or the minister, the public inquiry has been told.

It happened in early 2015 as pressure in the scheme was starting to build but before officials realised.

Moy Park was one of the biggest users of RHI as more of its producers made the switch to biomass heating.

It told officials another 200 chicken houses were likely to apply that year.

The policy information was shared with Moy Park by Stuart Wightman, an official in the Enterprise Department with responsibility for the scheme.

He told company representative David Mark that new legislation would be introduced in October 2015.

He said it would not mean cost controls, which would be applied when uptake reached certain triggers, as had been proposed in public consultation.

Instead, there would be annual cuts in tariff levels.

The inquiry was told this policy change did not appear to have been cleared by senior officials or the then enterprise minister, Arlene Foster.

Inquiry counsel Joseph Aiken said Mr Wightman would be giving evidence next week when he would be asked whether that was an accurate representation of what he had told Moy Park.

The inquiry heard that 200 extra poultry houses would have added an extra £4.4m to the RHI subsidy spend.