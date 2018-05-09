Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Primary care will get a £15m boost

The Department of Health has revealed how it plans to spend £70m set aside for transforming the health service.

The money comes from the £100m transformation fund - part of the DUP's confidence and supply agreement with the Conservative government.

Primary care will get a £15m boost.

Of this, £5m will go towards GP practices. It is planned that physiotherapists, mental health specialists and social workers will work with doctors and nurses.

The aim is to help provide more care close to people's homes and to ease pressure on hospitals.

The multi-disciplinary teams will be rolled out in two areas this year - the eventual target is that they will be extended to all GP surgeries in Northern Ireland.

Further details on how the £70m is to be spent include:

Up to £30m for reforming community and hospital services, including mental health and pharmacy

£15m for workforce development

£5m towards enabling transformation, including spend on technology

£5m towards communities and prevention - including a big investment in children's social services and looked-after children as well as building up links with the community sector on key issues

Earlier this year the department announced that £30m was to be spent tackling Northern Ireland's hospital waiting lists.