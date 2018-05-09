The UK government should consider introducing a law protecting soldiers in wars from prosecution, the DUP's Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said.

The MP said a statute of limitations "not just focused on Northern Ireland" should be considered for the armed forces.

He added that this conflicts such as those in Iraq and Afghanistan should also be covered.

Sir Jeffrey made the comments on BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

He added, that without a wider policy in place, there could be pressure for an IRA amnesty in Northern Ireland, which he said would be "totally unacceptable".

Image caption DUP MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said a statute of limitations "should be dealt with separately from the legacy proposals"

The DUP is currently supporting the Conservatives in government through a confidence and supply agreement which was struck after the general election in 2017.

On Tuesday, senior members of the cabinet raised concerns that military veterans might not have enough protections under the current proposed system.

Analysis: Mark Devenport, BBC News NI Political Editor

When Stormont politicians were given drafts of the long awaited legacy consultation document on a confidential basis last week, their understanding was that a full public launch of the process would follow within days.

However that was before Tuesday's cabinet spat, during which other ministers took Karen Bradley to task for proceeding without a specific question on the controversial statute of limitations proposal.

The Northern Ireland Office had e-mailed other departments some time ago and thought there were no objections.

The plan had been to have no specific question about the statute of limitations but to include an "open chapter" in which respondents, including veterans' groups, could have made any suggestions they wanted.

Read more here.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The defence secretary Gavin Williamson is understood to be one of the cabinet members to have raised objections

Lagan Valley MP Sir Jeffrey said that "a statute of limitations is a much broader issue," adding that his party believes "it should be dealt with separately from the legacy proposals".

"If you introduce a statute of limitations which relates only to Northern Ireland and our troubled past, organisations like the IRA would then press for an amnesty for their members and we believe it would be completely unacceptable to equate members of the armed forces with members of an illegal terrorist organisation," he said.

He added: "The law, not just UK law but international law, does not treat them in the same way as state forces and I don't think we should.

"We are not saying there should be an amnesty - we are saying that a statute of limitations should kick in after a number of years have lapsed in the case of our armed forces."

'Status quo not good enough'

Image caption Karen Bradley said she wants to see a consultation to address people's concerns

During Northern Ireland Questions in the House of Commons, the Secretary of State said the status quo regarding the legacy of the Troubles "sees a disproportionate emphasis on the actions of the military and law enforcement".

unfairly focused on the security forces.

Karen Bradley added, that there is "very little emphasis on the actions of paramilitary terrorists". However, figures obtained by the BBC challenge the claim that investigations are

She said she wants to see a consultation on creating new institutions so those concerns can be addressed.

Mrs Bradley was answering a question from the Conservative chair of the Northern Ireland Affairs committee, Dr Andrew Murrison.

He expressed concern that there is a danger the institutions envisaged under the Stormont House Agreement might act "against the interests of servicemen and former members of the security forces and give an unfair advantage to former paramilitaries".

Dr Murrison said that without checks and balances the new institutions might contribute to a form of historical revisionism portraying the security forces in an unfair light.

The Conservative MP, Mark Francois, told Mrs Bradley many of his colleagues would "not be prepared to traipse blithely through the lobbies in order to support the setting up of any institution which would scapegoat our military veterans to pander to Sinn Fein".

Mrs Bradley replied that "the status quo is not good enough" and "the only people today getting knocks on the door from the police telling them they face inquests are the military, and we need to change that."