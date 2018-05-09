Image copyright Pacemaker

Auditors in the department running RHI say it was not their responsibility to spot problems in the flawed scheme.

The former head of the audit unit, Elaine Dolan, said it was up to management to identify any issues.

She said it was the auditors' job to make sure there was a robust plan to deal with risk management.

But panel member Dame Una O'Brien, an ex-senior civil servant, said she would have regarded the unit as her "eyes and ears" spotting potential pitfalls.

Dame Una said the key question was why the first internal audit of the RHI scheme was in 2016 - after it closed - and not earlier.

Unaware of complexities

Ms Dolan said she would have expected staff working on schemes to "escalate" potential risks to management and have them included in corporate or divisional risk registers.

Had that been done auditors may well have dug deeper into what was a novel, complex scheme with a large budget which was a "high priority" for the department, said Dolan.

"I wasn't aware of the complexity of the scheme," she said.

"Nobody was flagging any risks to me. None of the key risks were on a divisional or corporate risk register that I recollect."

Image caption Former head of the audit unit Elaine Dolan said it was up to management to identify any issues

She added that she also took some comfort from the fact that the Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (OFGEM) were being brought in to administer the scheme.

But the inquiry was later told that due to a failure to reach an agreement, the department was unable to get full audit access to the information it held.

A problem solving strategy - or a "workaround" - had to be drawn up which meant that the department relied on OFGEM's auditors to reassure it around issues of fraud investigation and governance in the scheme.

But the inquiry heard that while there was an agreement that the department could influence OFGEM's audit function, it was not legally binding.

Inquiry chairman Sir Patrick Coghlin said any influence had been "diluted" by the wording of the agreement.

"When you combine that wording with the fact that this arrangement specifically said it's not legally binding, you're really leaving OFGEM to do what they want, in many ways," he said.

Civil servants 'trying to avoid' auditors

The inquiry was told that right across the Department of Enterprise and Investment, officials were reluctant to take up an offer from the audit unit for advice and guidance in respect of schemes.

Counsel to the inquiry David Scoffield put it to the witness that civil servants were "trying to avoid contact with Internal Audit, rather than making use of the service that you were offering".

"That's probably a fair observation," Ms Dolan said.

She said they really only came to audit when there was a problem.

She also said RHI should have been classified as a project within the department, subject to formal project management which included a range of checks and balances.

That didn't happen.