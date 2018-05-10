Image copyright PA Image caption Theresa May and Karen Bradley told MPs the armed forces were being treated unfairly

Theresa May's claim that the armed forces are the "only people being investigated" over Troubles deaths has caused controversy in the papers.

She made the remarks in the House of Commons, telling MPs that "terrorists are not being investigated" and the current system is "patently unfair".

The Irish News challenges her claim, accusing her of "talking nonsense".

It points out previous police figures show army killings account for only 30% of Troubles investigations.

In its editorial, the paper says: "It is frankly unacceptable that the British prime minister is so out of touch on this important issue."

Nationalist politicians, including the SDLP's Dolores Kelly, have also criticised the prime minster's remarks, claiming she had "misled the Commons".

Ms Kelly added that the claims highlighted the "choke hold" the DUP has on the Conservative government.

However, Mrs May receives support in the News Letter from Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley.

The paper quotes Mrs Bradley telling MPs: "The only people today getting knocks on the door from police telling them they face inquests are the military, we need to change that."

The Conservative Party's reliance on the support of the DUP's 10 MPs at Westminster was also illustrated in a Commons vote on press regulation.

The Belfast Telegraph and others report how the government narrowly blocked a Labour-led attempt to set up a new inquiry in to relations between police and the media - dubbed "Leveson Two".

Led by former Labour leader Ed Miliband, the motion was defeated by 304 votes to 295 - with the DUP backing the Conservatives.

However, the government announced that there would be a separate review of press compliance in Northern Ireland.

The Irish News quotes Mr Miliband describing the move as "extraordinary".

"Will the secretary of state explain to us why there can be a Leveson for Northern Ireland but not for the rest of the United Kingdom?" he asked.

The News Letter carries two stories in which Irish government leaders are told to "butt out" of the affairs of Northern Ireland.

DUP MP Sammy Wilson tells the paper he is "glad" that Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar has been "slapped down" by the Northern Ireland Office.

Mr Varadkar said earlier this week that he wanted the British and Irish governments to produce a joint plan to break the Stormont deadlock, but he could not secure agreement from the NIO.

"It has made him aware of what exactly his place is in this whole scenario," Mr Wilson said.

The paper also reports comments by Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney on the imprisonment of dissident republican Tony Taylor.

The former IRA prisoner was sent back to jail in 2016 after his licence was revoked and Mr Coveney said his continued detention was "adding to community tensions".

The News Letter carries statements from Alliance, the DUP, the UUP, and the TUV which, in varying ways, effectively tell Mr Coveney he should not intervene in the Northern Ireland justice system.

Tributes have been paid to a 14-year-old schoolboy following his sudden death in County Tyrone on Tuesday.

Jack Stafford was a pupil at the Royal School Dungannon and his headmaster described him as a "kind, thoughtful" boy.

The Irish News and others report that his family have asked for donations in lieu of flowers to a suicide-awareness charity.

There is a case of "yellow fever" spreading through west Belfast, according to the Daily Mirror.

The paper reports that double yellow lines and new parking restrictions are about to appear along main routes including the Falls and Stewartstown Roads.

The move is part of the Belfast Rapid Transport project.

However, some residents are seeing red and have contacted the People Before Profit, concerned that they will not be able to park outside their homes.

Finally, there is widespread coverage of the 42,000 fans who braved the rain to watch Ed Sheeran play his first Belfast gig in four years at the Boucher Road Playing Fields on Wednesday.

The singer won praise for his performance and his self-deprecating style as he chatted to fans between songs.

The Belfast Telegraph says Sheeran urged the crowd to sing along - singling out "super dads looking after the kids" and "boyfriends that don't really want be there".