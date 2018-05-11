Image caption Máirtín Ó Muilleoir had been criticised by unionists for retweeting the video

Sinn Fein MLA Máirtín Ó Muilleoir has been questioned by police about the tweeting of a controversial video clip.

The tweet was posted by former West Tyrone MP Barry McElduff, who posed with a loaf of Kingsmill bread on his head.

A file will now be sent to the Public Prosecution Service.

Máirtín Ó Muilleoir was heavily criticised by unionists and some of the victims' relatives for retweeting the video.

Mr McElduff was forced to resign as an MP in January after posting the video on the 42nd anniversary of the Kingsmills murders, in which 10 Protestant workmen were shot dead by the IRA.

In a statement to BBC News NI the police confirmed they were "investigating complaints about a video uploaded to social media on 6 January, have interviewed a 58-year-old man."

Detective Chief Superintendent Tim Mairs said: "The man attended Musgrave police station voluntarily on 10th May 2018, by prior arrangement.

"A report will now be prepared for the Public Prosecution Service."

The police have not named the man, but the BBC understands it was Mr Ó Muilleoir.