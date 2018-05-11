Image caption Secretary of State Karen Bradley has announced a public consultation to deal with the legacy of the Troubles.

The government has launched a public consultation process on the legacy of the Troubles.

It comes despite reports of a row around the cabinet table this week over the decision to drop plans to prevent the prosecution of soldiers involved in killings.

Details of the plan were revealed yesterday by the BBC.

Northern Ireland Office (NIO) officials say the proposal has the "full support" of ministers.

But they did admit there were "differing views" over the issue.

A so-called statute of limitations would prevent military veterans from being prosecuted.

'Ringing endorsement of Secretary of State'

On Wednesday the Prime Minister Theresa May said the system for investigating the past in Northern Ireland was "patently unfair."

And the Secretary of State Karen Bradley agreed with a Conservative MP who said many of his colleagues would not be prepared to "blithely" support the setting up of any institutions "which would scapegoat our military veterans to pander to Sinn Fein."

Image caption It is understood the proposal does not contain a controversial suggestion for a so-called statute of limitations for security force members.

But today her officials said the consultation has "absolutely the ringing endorsement of the Secretary of State."

That is in spite of the fact that the document - which was launched at noon - still does not have provision for a statute of limitations for soldiers as demanded by many Conservatives.

As already reported by the BBC the legacy consultation document outlines plans for:

An Historical Investigations Unit which would have a caseload of approximately 1700 Troubles related deaths and aim to complete its work in five years.

An Independent Commission on Information Retrieval which would only look for information if asked to do so by families to whom it would report back.

An Oral History Archive which would collect recorded memories and stories about the Troubles in one place.

An Implementation and Reconciliation Group with 11 members representing the UK and Irish governments, along with the five biggest Northern Irish political parties, and which would aim to promote reconciliation and anti-sectarianism.

September deadline

Mrs Bradley said: "In an area as sensitive as the troubled past in Northern Ireland, it is important that we recognise and listen to all views. Any way forward will only work if it can command confidence from across the community. Now is the time for everyone with an interest in addressing the legacy of Northern Ireland's troubled past to have their say."

Sinn Féin deputy leader Michelle O'Neill MLA criticised the delay in the process.

"While today's publication of the draft bill is welcome, it is already long overdue," she said.

"The Stormont House Agreement was four years ago and the institutions agreed then are still not in operation. Victims should not have had to wait so long to get to this stage.

"This is much too important an issue for it to be jeopardised by in-fighting within the Tory cabinet as we have seen over recent days.

"Similarly, they must drop their ongoing refusal to release the legacy inquest funding requested by the Lord Chief Justice," added Ms O'Neill.

The Ulster Unionist leader, Robin Swann MLA, urged people to participate in the consultation.

"There is no question that the current methods of dealing with the past are imbalanced, unfair and piecemeal, but nobody should be in any doubt that the proposed Historical Investigations Unit (HIU) - the brainchild of DUP negotiators - has the potential to make things much worse," he said.

"It will be a parallel police force under the direction of an independent director, with the same powers as the PSNI in terms of arrest and investigation, but we believe it will target its activities against former soldiers and police officers.

"I urge all victims of the Troubles, all former police officers and all former members of the UDR and regular Army to respond to this consultation and to encourage other family members to do likewise," added Mr Swann.

'Perverse and an obscenity'

TUV leader Jim Allister MLA described the proposals as falling "well short of what innocent victims need and should expect from the government".

"Most importantly of all there is yet again no attempt to draw a distinction between innocent victims and victim makers.

"Under these proposals the terrorist injured by his own bomb is seen as the same as the innocent housewife injured in that bombing while going about her shopping. That is perverse and an obscenity. Any proposals which start from this fundamentally flawed premise in terms of something as basic as the definition of what a victim is are bound to be fundamentally flawed," added Mr Allister.

Amnesty International said the plans were "devoid of necessary detail and glaring gaps remain".

Cost a 'gross underestimate'

Image caption Amnesty's Grainne Teggart said the plans were "devoid of necessary detail and glaring gaps remain".

Grainne Teggart, Amnesty Campaigns Manager for Northern Ireland, said: "Regrettably, the proposals neglect the rights of those tortured and injured in the conflict. Recourse for these victims has been left to a Northern Ireland Executive which doesn't exist. The UK government cannot leave these victims wanting."

"A national security veto is once again alluded to. Any government insistence on this would be an unacceptable level of interference, compromise the work of the HIU, and diminish victims' confidence in its ability to deliver.

"In addition, there is not one single figure in the document in relation to resources. In her statement, the Secretary of State has pointed to £150 million being made available - which we believe to be a gross underestimate," added Ms Teggart.

It is also understood the Department of Justice at Stormont is currently working on a business case over the issue of Legacy inquests. It will then be passed to the Department of Finance.

In 2016, the Lord Chief Justice Sir Declan Morgan sought additional funding to complete 54 inquests into 94 deaths within five years.

The consultation, which many thought would be shelved after this week's cabinet row, will last four months and will close on September 10.

It will be accompanied by a Draft Bill.

Of course - as with any other Bill - it could be amended at a later date.