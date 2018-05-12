Image copyright Google Image caption Thomas Doherty was found in his room in a hostel in the Crawford Square area

Police are treating the sudden death of a 27-year-old man in Londonderry as suspicious.

The PSNI said it was investigating after Thomas Doherty was found in his room at a hostel in the Crawford Square area at around 08:45 BST on Saturday.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out to determine the cause of death.

Det Sgt Ray Phelan said police were "treating this as a suspicious death at this time".

"We are keen to speak to anyone who was in contact with Thomas, or who knows of his whereabouts in the 24 hours leading up to his death," he added.