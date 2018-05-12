Image copyright Google Image caption The burglary happened on Downshire Road in Holywood, County Down

A man in his 70s has been left "badly shaken" after being tied up and dragged down a flight of stairs during an aggravated burglary in County Down.

The incident happened in Downshire Road in Holywood at about 22:45 BST on Friday.

Two men, aged 32 and 25, have been released on bail after being arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

Police said the victim was in bed when two to three men entered the house.

One of the men ran upstairs into the victim's bedroom and tied his wrists with cable ties.

Police said the man claimed he had a weapon and demanded money before "dragging the older man down a flight of stairs".

The two struggled before a neighbour came to the house and raised the alarm just before 23:00. The burglars then fled the scene.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service treated the victim at the scene.

He was not physically hurt but was left very badly shaken.

Police are appealing for information.