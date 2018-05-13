Boy, 17, injured in north Belfast hit-and-run
A 17-year-old boy has been injured in a suspected hit-and-run crash in north Belfast.
The incident happened near Oldpark Square at about 01:20 BST on Sunday.
The teenager sustained injuries to his ankle, leg and hip and was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
Sgt Greg Dawson said police had received reports that a grey Vauxhall Zafira was being driven dangerously in Oldpark Road and Ardoyne Avenue.
The car was later found burned out on the Cliftonville Road at about 04:15.
"We are treating this incident as arson," he added.
Police are appealing for "anyone who saw this car being driven erratically, witnessed the hit-and-run incident or has mobile phone or dashcam footage of either".