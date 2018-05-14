Image copyright ljubaphoto Image caption The announcement is part of the department's workforce strategy 2026

The Department of Health is to allocate an initial £15m to workforce development as part of a strategy to tackle challenges facing the sector in Northern Ireland.

The money is part of the £100m transformation fund for 2018/19.

About £5m is set to go towards nursing, midwifery and other professions such as speech and occupational therapists.

This will include 1,000 nursing and midwifery places commissioned from universities from 2018/19.

There will be 74 additional pre-registration nursing places and 25 additional midwifery places.

Monday's funding announcement is part of the department's workforce strategy 2026.

It outlines a number of actions including:

Plan for implications arising from Brexit and subsequent implications for EU and non-EU workforce

Develop and integrate new ways of working and jobs across health and social care

Invest more in occupational health services

The British Medical Association described the announcement as "a step in the right direction"

The permanent secretary of the department, Richard Pengelly, said the investment would "make an important difference".

"We need to ensure that we aren't just fixing the problems from 2006 or 2016. We need to look forward to 2026," he added.

"The workforce challenges are certainly not unique to Northern Ireland and resolving them is a long-term task, inextricably linked to the need to transform the way we deliver services."

Dr John D Woods, the Northern Ireland council chairman of the British Medical Association (BMA), described the announcement as "a step in the right direction".

"The pressure healthcare staff are under on a daily basis cannot be overstated and reducing this pressure is central to making the health and social care sector somewhere people want to work," he said.

"The plans to develop multidisciplinary teams, address staff health and well-being and improve occupational health are welcome but it needs to be coupled with a reduction in waiting lists, pay parity and more staff on the ground."