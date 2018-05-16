Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption More than 100,000 people are expected to attend the show, which will showcase a range of livestock classes

The Balmoral Show gets under way on Wednesday with four days of events to showcase food and farming in Northern Ireland.

As well as a range of livestock classes, the event hosts hundreds of trade stands displaying everything from crafts to machinery.

It is the 150th anniversary of the show and more than 100,000 people are expected to attend.

Police have advised motorists to take care and leave extra time for journeys.

Visitors have been urged to use public transport where possible, with full details available via the Translink website.

'Find my car' feature

The Balmoral Show started in 1854 with the formation of the North East Agricultural Association of Ireland.

The first shows were held at Belfast Corporation Markets from 1855 to 1895.

The Balmoral showgrounds in south Belfast were bought in 1854 and the event was held there from 1856 until 2013, when it moved to its present site at the Maze, on the outskirts of Lisburn.

There will be an anniversary display at this year's event, with photographs dating back through the decades and historical artefacts on display.

There are 650 trade stands at this year's show and a larger than usual plant machinery section.

Image caption Large crowds enjoyed the 1947 show, the first after World War Two

Gates open at 09:30. There is also an app available for visitors to the show, which includes a "Find My Car" feature - sure to be a godsend come home-time.

And the police are warning people to park responsibly and only in the designated car parks.

"Public safety is of paramount importance to us so anyone parked illegally could get a fixed penalty notice for ignoring the parking restriction," said Lisburn and Castlereagh PSNI District Cdr Supt Sean Wright.

"These restrictions will be obvious so please do not ignore them."