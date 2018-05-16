Image copyright Reuters Image caption The committee is expected to ask Karen Bradley a wide range of questions about Brexit and the Irish border issue

The Northern Ireland secretary is due to appear before the European Scrutiny committee on Wednesday morning.

Karen Bradley will face questions at Westminster from 10:45 BST.

It is expected the minister will be questioned about the land border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

The committee may also ask about the possible implications of a 'no deal' between the UK and the EU.

Another area of discussion is likely to be the "maximum facilitation" - a potential solution to the border problem based on using technology to minimise the need for customs checks after Brexit - and "customs partnership" approaches to Northern Ireland.