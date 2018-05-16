Ulster Rugby lifts ban on news reporters

Image caption The club complained about the conduct of news journalists at previous press conference

News reporters are no longer banned from Ulster Rugby press conferences after the club lifted a recent ban.

Last month, it prevented news journalists from attending pre-match press conferences at the Kingspan stadium, but admitted sports reporters.

The National Union of Journalists and many NUJ members criticised the ban.

At the time, Ulster said the conduct of news journalists at a previous press conference had affected its ability to deliver an event focused on rugby.

Ulster Rugby has now confirmed that all news and sports applications for accreditation to a press conference on Wednesday were granted.