Rasharkin: Man charged with murder
- 16 May 2018
A 36-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the sudden death of a man near Rasharkin in 2017.
Polish national, Eugeniusz Sinko, 53, was found dead at an address on Townhill Road on Sunday 22 October.
A police spokesperson confirmed that the charges are due to be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).