'Who is in charge of Northern Ireland?'

That was the question asked by the Belfast Telegraph on Thursday morning following the news that the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) is appealing a High Court decision that its permanent secretary had no power to give the go ahead to a controversial incinerator project in Mallusk.

The head of the civil service, David Sterling, said there is a lack of clarity around the decisions departments can make in the absence of ministers.

He also warned that events such as the North West 200 could now be at risk as DfI is responsible for the the road closure orders that are necessary to allow it to take place.

Image copyright BECON CONSORTIUM Image caption An artist's impression of the proposed waste facility

The News Letter leads with the news that an announcement on MLA pay cuts is expected "shortly".

It says a reduction in assembly members' salaries will "turn the heat up" on Sinn Féin MPs to accept similar cuts, according to the DUP.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, MP for Lagan Valley, said his party has been pressing the government to curb allowances for Sinn Féin's seven MPs.

Sir Jeffrey claims the government is "not unsympathetic" to the idea.

"We believe that what's best for one set of public representatives should be good for another," he said.

The Irish News says the DUP's Emma Little-Pengelly is working with loyalists to agree a flags protocol for east Belfast, north Down and Newtownards.

Image caption The flags appeared on Ravenhill Avenue, near Global Crescent

Activist Jamie Bryson said the south Belfast MP is engaged in discussions with a loyalist community group he represents.

The development came to light on Thursday after UVF flags were placed near the shared housing development Cantrell Close off the Ravenhill Road, before being removed.

The Irish News quotes Ms Little-Pengelly's Twitter post, in which she says: "As promised, I have been working over some considerable time to seek resolution to issues around flags, particularly in the Ravenhill Avenue area. I will continue this work."

The Balmoral Show features heavily across all publications.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption The Balmoral Show, now in its 150th year, opened on Wednesday

The News Letter says the Princess Royal gave the agricultural event the "royal seal of approval", while its two-page spread features pictures of children with special needs, who were given the opportunity to show cattle at the event, which is now in its 150th year.

The Belfast Telegraph says "glorious May sunshine" made the anniversary of the show particularly special.

Its coverage, over six pages, it runs an interview with celebrity chef Jean-Christophe Novelli, who says Irish produce "does not get the top billing it deserves".

Baby news is big news for The Mirror, after former footballer Frank Lampard announced on Wednesday that his presenter wife Christine is pregnant with their first child.

Image caption Christine Lampard has announced she is is expecting her first child

In a tweet, he said the pair "couldn't be happier" about their growing family.

Christine subsequently added on social media that she feels "so excited, nervous and grateful" about the news.