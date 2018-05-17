Image caption Eugeniusz Sinko, 53, was found dead in Rasharkin last October

A 36-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murdering his uncle in a drunken attack near Rasharkin, County Antrim.

Eugeniusz Sinko was found dead at a house on Townhill Road last October.

The 53-year-old's body was found in the back garden of the property.

Six months later his nephew - Marek Sinko of Townhill Road in Rasharkin - has appeared in court in Ballymena.

He was arrested at the time but released on bail.

'Brutal'

The court was told the victim, who was originally from Poland, was found partially clothed with wounds to his face.

The defendant told police they had consumed a large amount of alcohol and a fight broke out over rent, which he himself described as 'brutal'.

A police officer told the court he could connect him to the charge.

The court was told marks found on Mr Sinko's body were consistent with being dragged from the kitchen to the garden

He also said there was evidence some of the scene had been cleaned up and that the victim's cause of death has now been established as a traumatic brain injury.

The accused had told police he lifted his uncle from the floor after hitting him a number of times and placed him in a chair before finding him dead in the garden the next morning.

However, the court was told marks found on Mr Sinko's body were consistent with being dragged from the kitchen to the garden.

Bail was granted by the judge but the prosecution said they will appeal the decision.