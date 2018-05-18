Image copyright PACEMAKER Image caption Paddy Jackson and his teammate Stuart Olding were unanimously acquitted of rape in March

A court has been told that the former Ulster and Ireland rugby player Paddy Jackson currently has no offers from any other clubs.

Mr Jackson is attempting to retrieve his legal costs from his rape trial,.

At a court hearing on Friday afternoon, his barrister said the 26-year-old had paid an "enormous price" for what happened.

The court was told that Mr Jackson's parents had helped him meet his "substantial" defence costs.

Image caption Paddy Jackson privately funded his defence but appealed to retrieve legal costs

Mr Jackson's barrister Brendan Kelly QC told the court: "He is without employment and without offer of employment.

"He has paid an enormous price for the events of that evening despite what we would say was a resounding acquittal in this case."

Mr Jackson privately funded his legal defence during the nine-week trial.

His legal costs are estimated at well over £100,000.

The hearing about costs was held in front of Judge Patricia Smyth, who oversaw the trial.

At the end of the two-hour hearing, she said she will decide on costs at a later date.

But she told the court: "It will not be soon."

Mr Jackson did not attend the hearing but members of his family were in court.

Fellow rugby player Stuart Olding was granted legal aid halfway through the trial. He too was found not guilty of rape.

The trial began at the end of January and included 42 days of court sittings, including a Saturday morning hearing.

All four defendants were acquitted on all charges.

What is Legal Aid?

Legal aid ensures that everyone has access to legal advice and representation. There are three schemes currently running in Northern Ireland:

Advice and Assistance - helps to pay for a solicitor's advice on any point of law

Civil Legal Aid - can provide funding for a solicitor to put your case to court

Criminal Legal Aid - to assist people charged with a criminal offence

Advice and Assistance and Civil Legal Aid are subject to a financial eligibility test and you may have to pay a contribution.

Criminal Legal Aid is granted by the court and is subject to two tests:

A 'means test' - the defendant must prove their means are insufficient to pay for their defence.

A 'merit test' - that it is in the interest of justice they should have free legal aid.

There are also standard payment rates for solicitors and barristers which are set depending on the severity of the charge and the length of the case. A higher payment will only be made in 'exceptional circumstances'.

More information can be found on NI Direct's homepage - https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/legal-aid

Image copyright PACEMAKER Image caption Stuart Olding was also released by Ulster Rugby last month

Following the trial, Ulster Rugby and the Irish Rugby Football Union revoked the contracts of the two players, and they remain free agents.