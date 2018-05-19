Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Colum Eastwood has said the issue of a conscience vote was up for discussion

The SDLP leader is expected to say why he believes party members should be allowed to vote with their conscience on all abortion related matters.

Colum Eastwood will be supported by the deputy leader Nichola Mallon and other senior party figures.

He is to address a special conference on Saturday in Maghera, organised to review the party's abortion policy.

It is timed to coincide with next week's referendum in the Republic on changing the country's strict abortion laws.

"We are not talking about changing the fundamental position, the party position is pro-life but the party membership set out our policies," Mr Eastwood told the BBC when he first called the conference.

"What we are talking about, and what is up for discussion, is the issue around conscience.

"Can we allow people to have that option of a moral conscience?

"That is the discussion across every political party in Ireland, so it would be strange for us not to have that discussion."

Image caption Bríd Rodgers said no one should be forced to vote against their conscience

This week other senior figures within the party came out in favour of allowing a free vote including former deputy leader Bríd Rodgers.

"This is not a black and white issue and that is why I believe the party whip should not be applied.

"No one should be forced to vote against their conscience." she said.

Ms Rodgers is unable to attend the conference but it is understood other senior figures, past and present, will address the gathering before a series of secret votes.

Pro-life stance

Delegates will be asked to vote on a number of motions including reaffirming the party's pro-life stance, but also supporting terminations in cases of rape, incest and fatal foetal abnormality.

Northern Ireland's abortion laws are more strict than the rest of the UK.

An abortion is allowed only if a woman's life is at risk or there is a serious or permanent risk to her mental health.

Rape, incest and fatal foetal abnormalities are not circumstances in which an abortion can be performed legally.

Voters in the Republic of Ireland will decide on Friday if they want to make changes to Ireland's strict abortion laws, upheld in the Eighth Amendment of the Irish constitution.

The amendment, which was introduced in 1983, "acknowledges the right to life of the unborn".