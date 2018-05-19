Northern Ireland

County Antrim: Homes 'seriously damaged' by fire

  • 19 May 2018
Fire service putting out fire at homes in County Antrim Image copyright PAcemaker
Image caption The incident started after an oil tank caught fire

A number of homes have been seriously damaged in a fire at Ballyduff Gardens in County Antrim.

The blaze, which happened on Saturday at about 17:45 BST, spread to four homes.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service tweeted the incident started after an oil tank caught fire.

Five fire-fighting jets were used to stop the blaze spreading to other properties.

No one was injured.