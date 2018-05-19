Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption The incident started after an oil tank caught fire

A number of homes have been seriously damaged in a fire at Ballyduff Gardens in County Antrim.

The blaze, which happened on Saturday at about 17:45 BST, spread to four homes.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service tweeted the incident started after an oil tank caught fire.

NIAS have stood down all crews from the incident in Ballyduffwhen an oil tank caught fire causing serious damage to five houses but, thankfully, there were no casualties pic.twitter.com/THRv68VArP — NIAS (@NIAS999) May 19, 2018

Five fire-fighting jets were used to stop the blaze spreading to other properties.

No one was injured.