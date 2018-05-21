Person struck by train in Lurgan

Image caption Translink are working with the PSNI to investigate the incident

A person has been struck by a train in Lurgan.

"We can confirm that the 6.30am train from Portadown to Belfast, struck a member of the public at Bells Row in Lurgan," said a Translink spokesperson.

"We are currently working with the PSNI to investigate this incident."

The line was closed following the incident, and emergency services called to the scene. Translink said a number of services are currently experiencing delays.

"Due to the timing of this incident, securing bus substitution services has been challenging causing disruption to some customers' morning commute," said a Translink spokesperson.

They said valid rail tickets were accepted on scheduled bus services.

"Staff worked to restore rail services as quickly as possible between Belfast and Moira and are establishing bus substitution services between Moira and Portadown," they added.

"Cross-border passengers are being bussed between Belfast and Newry for onward rail connections."