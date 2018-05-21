Image copyright Alan lewis Image caption Jim McCafferty worked at Celtic more than 20 years ago

A former Celtic Football Club kit man who was accused of abusing a boy admitted the charges against him - just as his trial was due to start.

Jim McCafferty, 72, had previously pleaded "not guilty" but changed his plea at Laganside Courts in Belfast.

He was accused of a series of sexual offences against the same boy over a three-year period before December 2015.

Defence barrister Patrick Taylor asked the court this morning to put the eight charges to him again.

McCafferty replied, "Guilty, your honour" to the first charge and accepted the seven other charges.

Worked at Hibernian

Dressed in grey trousers and a grey top, he entered the court with the aid of a walking frame.

McCafferty, whose address was listed as Raby Street in south Belfast, was arrested in December 2016.

He previously lived in Glasgow and worked at Celtic more than 20 years ago.

He also worked at a number of other Scottish clubs, including Hibernian, before moving to Northern Ireland in recent years.

He is not believed to have worked in football in Belfast in any capacity.

He is due to be sentenced next month.