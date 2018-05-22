Inga Maria Hauser murder: Second man released on bail
A second man arrested on Monday in connection with the 1988 murder of German backpacker Inga Maria Hauser has been released pending further police enquiries.
The 58-year-old man was granted bail on Tuesday evening.
A 61-year-old, who was also arrested in connection with the murder, was released on bail earlier on Tuesday.
Ms Hauser, 18, went missing after she arrived in Larne, County Antrim, on a ferry from Scotland on 6 April 1988.
Her body was found two weeks later in Ballypatrick Forest, County Antrim.
Police renewed their appeal for information last month - the 30th anniversary of the murder.
On 1 May they said they had received the results of further DNA testing.
Police believe Ms Hauser died shortly after she arrived in Northern Ireland, having been subjected to "a vicious and ruthless assault".