Image copyright Yui Mok Image caption The UK and EU have yet to agree on plans to keep the UK aligned with the customs union

Brexit negotiators are due to discuss Northern Ireland issues in Brussels on Wednesday.

The UK and EU have agreed there will be no hard border, but are at odds on how to achieve that.

A major sticking point is the plan to keep the UK aligned with the EU's customs union after 2020 if there is no deal.

Known as the 'backstop', this plan will apply if no other solution can be found.

The two sides agree there should be a backstop but disagree on what it means.

Brexiteers fear the proposal amounts to staying in the customs union longer.

A UK backstop

The EU has proposed a backstop which would mean Northern Ireland staying in the customs union and most of the single market.

The UK has firmly rejected that but has yet to present its own version of the backstop.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption What is the EU customs union?

It has been reported that the UK will propose an arrangement which will apply to the UK as a whole and will cover at least customs arrangements.

The Irish government has made clear that a backstop which only deals with customs would not be enough to prevent a hardening of the border.

Wednesday's negotiations will be led by Olly Robbins, the Prime Minister's EU advisor, and Sabine Weyand the EU's deputy chief negotiator.

Border visit

Meanwhile, the president of the European Committee of the Regions Karl-Heinz Lambertz will visit the border on Wednesday as part of a fact finding visit to Northern Ireland.

Facilitated by the Northern Ireland Local Government Association (NILGA), Mr Lambertz will visit the border prior to an engagement at the Flurrybridge Enterprise Centre, situated midway between Newry and Dundalk.