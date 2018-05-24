Image caption Mr Zait worked at Ardglass harbour

A murder investigation has been launched after a man assaulted in Ardglass, County Down, on Tuesday morning died of his injuries.

Stefan Zait, 45, suffered serious head injuries in what police have described as "a brutal and senseless attack in broad daylight".

He was attacked between 10:30 BST and 11:00 BST near the Downpatrick Road and Strangford Road in the village.

Two men in their 20s were arrested after the attack.

A 20-year-old remains in custody, while a 23-year-old has been released on bail.

Mr Zait was originally from Romania and had been living in Northern Ireland for six years. He worked on fishing vessels in Ardglass harbour.

'Brutal and senseless'

Det Ch Insp Eamonn Corrigan said: "Sadly Stefan Zait died this morning from the serious head injuries he received during a brutal and senseless attack in broad daylight on Tuesday morning.

"I am now seeking information about his murder. I would like to hear from anyone who witnessed this violent incident during which Stefan sustained fatal injuries.

"These are main roads in Ardglass and I would particularly like to hear from anyone travelling on buses in the area at the time who may have witnessed the assault or any motorists who may have captured the incident on their dashcams."

DCI Corrigan said that Mr Zait's family were "devastated" and they deserved to know what had happened to him.