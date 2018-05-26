Photos from the first day of Belfast's Biggest Weekend
Eight moments captured on the main stage at the first day of Belfast's Biggest Weekend at the Titanic Slipways.
Music legend Beck played at the Titanic Slipways last night
Swedish singer-songwriter Lykke Li
James Dean Bradfield, lead vocalist and guitarist of Manic Street Preachers
Lead singer of The Breeders, Kim Deal
Father John Misty played his set with the Ulster Orchestra
The Biggest Weekend Belfast crowd enjoying electronic dance duo Orbital
London-based pseudonymous band, Public Service Broadcasting premiered new material prompted by the tragic fate of the Titanic
Courtney Barnett performed her track 'Nameless, Faceless' alongside The Breeders