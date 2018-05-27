Image copyright PSNI Image caption The woman managed to free herself and raise the alarm

A woman in her 50s had her wrists bound with cable ties and handcuffs during a burglary in Carrickfergus.

The incident happened in the Paisley Road area of the town just before midnight on Saturday.

Three men entered the house and tied the woman to the bath.

A sum of cash and a number of pieces of jewellery were stolen, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said.

Detective Sergeant Peter Crothers said the woman was able to free herself and raise the alarm at around 00:45 BST.

'Badly shaken'

"It was reported to us that just before midnight, three males gained entry to this property," Det Sgt Crothers said.

Police said that although the woman was not physically hurt in the incident, she was left badly shaken.

"The three males were all described as wearing dark clothing, with their faces covered and wearing gloves," Det Sgt Crothers added.

Police are appealing to anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area between 23:30 on Saturday and 00:30 on Sunday to contact them.